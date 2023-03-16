Investors are uniquely placed to make a neurodiversity paradigm shift

The benefits to the bottom line of embracing a neurodiverse workplace are well documented; employment charity Steps to Work says teams that include neurodivergent professionals can be 30% more productive than those without.

Indeed, JPMorgan Chase found that professionals in its 'Autism at Work' scheme made fewer errors and were 90%-140% more productive than neurotypical employees. And thanks to a similar programme, tech firm SAP reported one neurodiverse employee helped create a technological remedy that reportedly generated $40m in savings.

Within the investment sector, GAIN, the Group for Autism Insurance Investment and Neurodiversity, believes neurodiversity is "essential to every investment team". The group documents the benefits of creative thinking, problem-solving, analytical thinking and attention to detail when neurodiverse employees are empowered to lean into their strengths and recruitment processes don't filter out those applying for new opportunities.

EY has also asserted that neurodiverse employees can often have "superior technical and mathematical abilities, a strong propensity for details and can concentrate for an extended period on complex tasks, often recognizing patterns others don't see."

Just good practice

And the wins do not stop at an individual level - there are far wider contagion effects for businesses that are more accommodating of neurodiversity. The ‘curb-cut' effect has shown that when positive changes are made to support disadvantaged members of society, all stand to benefit - the theory being that users of prams, suitcases and bikes all benefit from the dipped curbs that are installed for wheelchair users.

As Laurie Edmans, co-chair of GAIN says, making small adjustments "are not just things that are good for neurodivergent people, they are just standard good practice".

Rob Davies, director of investment and client communications at Aviva Investors and co-chair of the Diversity Project's neurodiversity workstream, agrees. He believes that the sector becoming more accommodating of neurodiversity largely comes down to creating better management professionals.

He said: "It is not about making an exception. It is about doing the right thing as a manager. Neurodiversity awareness will improve managers, whoever they are managing. It essentially highlights the importance of them being flexible in their approach. Treating people as they want to be treated and getting the best out of them.

"Why would you not ask your team what works for them? And find out what you as a manager can do to help them be as happy and as productive at work as possible?"

But there remain distinct challenges to allow existing staff to "unmask" and indeed encourage new neurodiverse employees to enter the sector at all. Lotti Hawkins, an ESG specialist recruiter at Farrell Associates, said: "The industry still has a long way to go in terms of understanding and accepting neurodiverse workers. Given the statistics of neurodiverse people within the population, it means that candidates are either keeping quiet or are not even breaking into investment management. There needs to be more support, training, and open conversations and discussions about this led by the neurodiverse community. The more hiring managers can learn the specific tools to support and nurture their career growth, the more inclusive and innovative the sector stands to become."

Becoming person-led

Man Group's Lucy Bond, head of HR for UK and EEA, said a shift in senior management perspective as to whether employees' contributions are deemed as successful or valuable within the business is key to enabling neurodiverse employees to thrive.

She said: "What really resonated was when one of our senior leaders revised the structure for one of our investment businesses. And in doing that, very clearly acknowledged that success in our workplace is not necessarily defined by being a leader of people or people manager but also by being subject matter experts. So you can reach the same corporate level through contribution to the business with your expertise. That was a very clear way of recognising the different skills that people bring."

Bond attests the successes the business is having at leveraging neurodiverse skillsets to a series of simple initiatives - awareness-raising webinars on the different types of neurodiversity, manager masterclasses to give advice and answer questions, drop-in sessions with expert partner organisations and making workplace needs assessments. She encourages others to be "people-led rather than labels-led", as what's right for one employee with a particular condition might not be right for another. "Rather than posting lots of labels on somebody, look at all of their needs and focus on them as an individual."

Meanwhile GAIN's Edmans acknowledges there is "quite a lot of fear in first line management of moving from standard processes and procedures", adding that big adjustments are not required, "it is about attitude."

This is something Jennifer Matthews, group compliance partner at Hargreaves Lansdown, thanks enforced working from home during the Covid pandemic for. She said: "Fortunately, a lot of firms have already made the spend on some things that could be helpful adjustments, and now we are just giving people space to thrive and actually allowing people to be more productive."

She continued: "Only now are firms starting to concentrate on the strengths of their employees - why would you want people to spend so much time developing skills in areas that they could just be average at, as opposed to develop in the things where I'm going to absolutely thrive?"

Investors to propagate positive change

The Diversity Project, (GAIN) and neurodiversity charity, Autistica are wanting to take the learnings of those at the forefront of the investment industry and, according to Edmans, "leverage the wide reach of the investment industry to propagate positive changes, not just in the industry itself, but across businesses of all types".

The group is developing the Neurodiversity Employment Index to provide a ratings system for investment analysts to use as part of their assessments of how well businesses accommodate neurodiversity in the workplace. Edmans believes the investment industry's "roots and ways into every kind of business in every country in the world" makes the sector "uniquely placed to engender this paradigm shift".

Asking the right questions in RFPs, engagement and stewardship activities, and recruitment processes will not only ensure investors' "own houses are in order", according to Davies, but will also "send a very clear message out to all investee organisations that encouraging neurodiverse talent is a no brainer."