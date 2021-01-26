Breaking the plastics chain: How can financial institutions be part of the pollution solution?

Many leading banks gave loans and underwriting of more than $1.trn to 40 key plastic chain actors

The proliferation of single-use plastics, and the resulting pollution, is spiralling out of control.

Harmful plastic packaging-induced pollution now permeates the world's deepest oceans and highest peaks with the average person eating about 100 particles of microplastics in every meal, according to portfolio.earth's latest report, Bankrolling Plastics.

At the present rate of growth, plastics production is estimated to double within the next two decades. To mitigate current and future environmental damage, the plastics industry needs to quickly transition to producing the sustainable plastics of tomorrow.

At the heart of sustainability: ESG principles have always been a part of smaller company investing

The establishment of a circular economy - one that runs on the principles of recycling, restoration, and regeneration rather than continually making, using, and disposing of product - is considered one of the most effective and financially efficient ways of achieving this transition.

Finance to support this is urgently needed and requires both the institutions that finance and enable plastics production and the companies themselves to focus on sustainable plastics production.

There is a clear and immediate opportunity for institutions to enact positive change. By stopping funding dirty plastics technology and focusing on financing sustainable innovations, institutions can not only help to resolve the crisis, but also protect their financial returns from the risks of increasing regulation, negative public sentiment and greenwashing.

Acknowledging responsibility

Portfolio.earth's analysis found that between January 2015 and September 2019, leading banks provided loans and underwriting of more than $1.trn (equivalent to Russia's GDP) to 40 key plastic chain actors.

Net Zero Investment: What role do investors play?

The analysis also revealed that the 20 financial institutions that provide the lion's share of this funding - headed up by Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley - have not stated publicly if they have developed due diligence systems, contingent loan criteria, or financing exclusions when it comes to the plastics industry.

By funding actors in the plastic supply chain without publicly disclosed sustainability criteria, these banks are exposing themselves to negative public sentiment and accusations of greenwashing their role in enabling global plastic pollution.

Changing behaviour

While governments are increasingly responding to public concern (as of June 2020, 69 countries had passed a full or partial ban on plastic bags) and some companies have made comparatively strong commitments, many corporates are not changing fast enough. It is surely the role of financial institutions to encourage them to stop contributing to the plastic pollution crisis.

To do this, they should align both their lending and share portfolios with public policy on plastic reduction, reusability, recycling and net plastic released to the environment. At the same time, they should cease the financing of new plants that produce single-use plastic packaging.