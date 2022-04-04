Martin Currie boosts global long-term unconstrained team with two hires

Investment analysts

Anna Shevkunoa has been appointed to cover the healthcare sector
Anna Shevkunoa has been appointed to cover the healthcare sector

Martin Currie has hired two investment analysts to strengthen the research capability on its global long-term unconstrained team.

London-based Jackie Ciu joins from JP Morgan Chase, where she was an equity research associate with a focus on the European insurance sector.

Her role involved conducting ESG analysis and outlining methods for integrating ESG consideration into equity valuations.

In her new role at Martin Currie, which is part of the Franklin Templeton Group, Ciu's main research responsibilities will cover the technology, media and telecoms, and financial sectors, reporting to Yulia Hofstede, portfolio manager on the global long-term unconstrained team.

Martin Currie adds Jo Rands to portfolio management team

Anna Shevkunoa, who is based in Edinburgh, joins Martin Currie from KPMG, where she was an assistant manager/associate within the financial service audit area.

At KPMG, she covered asset management and venture capital trust clients, and was responsible for undertaking the valuation and analysis of investments in subsidiaries, intangible assets, and unlisted investments.

Shevkunoa has been appointed to cover the healthcare sector at Martin Currie and will report to Amanda Whitecross, a portfolio manager on the team.

Both Ciu and Shevkunoa are qualified chartered accountants.

