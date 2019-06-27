Jon Ions

Liontrust reports bumper year with 55% profit jump and record inflows

Asset Managers

Liontrust reports bumper year with 55% profit jump and record inflows

Looking to hire further talent

clock 27 June 2019 •
John Ions: The perception of Liontrust was bigger than the reality, but now we are beginning to fulfil that

Asset Managers

John Ions: The perception of Liontrust was bigger than the reality, but now we are beginning to fulfil that

Diversification through acquisition

clock 20 March 2018 •
Trustpilot