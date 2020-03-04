John Ions
Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
Liontrust boasts £1.4bn inflows over six months
Double the inflows for the same period in 2018
Liontrust unveils Sustainable Future Global Growth fund
'Rising interest' in sustainable team and their funds
Liontrust adds £1.4bn of net inflows in six months
Neptune acquisition takes AUM to £17.4bn
Liontrust completes Neptune acquisition
iNED appointment also confirmed
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty
AUM up due to strong markets
Liontrust's Clements: A Thanksgiving letter from America
Week-long tour of the US
Liontrust sees AUM soar by almost £1bn in Q2 as CEO cites FMYA accolades
Winners at this year's ceremony
Liontrust AUM increases by 61% as sustainable and fixed income teams drive growth
Eighth year of positive flows
Update: Liontrust plans triple bond fund launches as Baillie Gifford's Phillips to join team
Baillie Gifford promotes team members to co-manage funds
Update: Liontrust completes acquisition of Alliance Trust Investments
Alliance Trust moves to multi-manager approach