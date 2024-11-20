Liontrust partners with BlackRock Aladdin and BNY for front-office tech solution

Liontrust has partnered with BlackRock’s Aladdin technology platform and BNY to implement a front-office tech solution chief executive John Ions hopes will enhance investment management, client service and scalability.
The London-listed asset manager will be integrating a new enterprise portfolio management system, which the firm said will improve investment and risk tools, "boost productivity" and enhance the information supplied to Liontrust's investment teams and clients. Through the collaboration, Liontrust will leverage BlackRock's Aladdin technology in combination with BNY's Data Vault, and other strategic partner systems, to deliver "comprehensive" portfolio and risk management capabilities. Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust The system will allow the firm to h...
