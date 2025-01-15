Liontrust suffers 5.3% drop in AUM following £1.6bn outflows in Q4 2024

Adopts ‘Sustainability Focus’ label on ten funds

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Liontrust’s assets under management dropped by 5.3% to £24.6bn at the end of December 2024 following “concentrated” outflows.

Net outflows for the fourth quarter stood at £1.6bn, slightly lower than the £1.7bn in the same period in 2023. However, Liontrust noted that as of 9 January, its AUM had seen a small uptick to £24.7bn. Liontrust's Julian Fosh retires after nearly two decades with the firm The firm also provided an update to its business transformation programme - unveiled in November 2024 - which included the reduction of 25 roles. It explained that having reviewed the proposed cost efficiencies the programme could bring, it has identified additional savings and has put forward a "further small...

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
