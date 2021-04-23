james de uphaugh
Edinburgh IT flags 'unsustainable' dividend as it resets 2022 payout
Uncertain recovery
Stifel: UK trusts offer opportunities for contrarian investors
Top picks include Edinburgh IT
Majedie's de Uphaugh: Focus on our long-term performance
Credible record of outperformance
More than half of SJP funds fail to deliver 'good value'
12% on ‘watchlist’
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Numis ditches Edinburgh IT
Removed from recommended list
Investors 'underwhelmed' by Barnett replacement on Edinburgh investment trust
Mixed industry reaction to new appointment