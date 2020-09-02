Jake Moeller

Refinitiv hires new Lipper UK research lead

People moves

Refinitiv hires new Lipper UK research lead

Dewi John joins following Jake Moeller's exit

clock 02 September 2020 •
Square Mile hires Refinitiv Lipper head of research

People moves

Square Mile hires Refinitiv Lipper head of research

Former head of Lipper UK and Ireland research

clock 26 May 2020 •
Revealed: Winners of the 2020 UK Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Funds

Revealed: Winners of the 2020 UK Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Royal London and Liontrust recognised in group awards

clock 20 March 2020 •
Investment Week Conference 2019: How is the political landscape impacting portfolios?

Investment

Investment Week Conference 2019: How is the political landscape impacting portfolios?

Vox-pop series

clock 13 June 2019 •
City Hive reveals board of advisers alongside chief strategist appointment

Investment

City Hive reveals board of advisers alongside chief strategist appointment

Official launch

clock 14 October 2018 •
Trustpilot