Deep Dive: Education is key to success in commercial property

The recent and ongoing travails of direct commercial property funds have been well documented, and it appears that the outlook for the asset class remains uncertain. The news last week that one of the UK's largest funds is to be liquidated may well be a portent of the demise of the asset class as we are familiar with it. Certainly, the sustained outflows from the largest funds review appears to suggest there is little way back.

I have always felt education was the key to the success of this asset class. Perhaps innocently misled by its daily pricing regime, I have met investors who have incorrectly used commercial property as a cash proxy or allocated far too much into a portfolio thinking it low risk. Now, the FCA has stepped in. The direction of travel for the asset class with its Long-Term Asset Fund review as a belated attempt to address this, does not augur well for these funds. In the future, they will be unlikely to sit on popular retail facing platforms and many investors will no longer be able to gain ready access.

Deep Dive: Positive outlook for commercial property

This is a shame. Especially as there is an understood benefit of this asset class which for many is flying below the radar. This asset class readily fits into the responsible investment and sustainability zeitgeist. We will now be familiar with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement following COP26. It is imperative we reduce carbon emissions to reduce global warming. In a publication by the World Green Building Council, it states buildings account for 39% of energy-related global emissions. Consider an office for example, which uses electricity to run its lighting, air-conditioning and ancillary services. This operational carbon accounts for 28% of CO2 emissions. 11% of the emissions are generated by the energy used to produce construction materials - embodied carbon.

Furthermore, real estate is suited to ESG analysis as it already has an established set of metrics and certifications which enable a ready evaluation of the status of the environmental footprint of a property portfolio. Most of us will be familiar with the energy performance certificate (EPC) we must obtain when we buy or sell our homes, but there are several other useful kitemarks. The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is increasingly improving the transparency of ESG related risks, opportunities and impacts for property fund managers. Other initiatives have been in place for some time. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) has been an environmental certification regime in the US since 2000.

All these tools and initiatives have provided property fund managers with the ability to improve their properties and reduce their environmental impact. For example, we recently met with a commercial property fund manager who had reduced the operational carbon of one of its assets by installing solar panels in its roof and improving insulation. Another had installed electric vehicle charging points in its shopping car park to encourage electric vehicle usage. Another fund manager had encouraged the use of less carbon-intensive concrete (high embodied carbon material) in a renovation for lighter, more efficient material.

In some respects, property fund managers have been ahead of the ESG curve with regard to managing the emissions component of their portfolios. This means that as these considerations have become more fashionable, they have been well placed to adapt new construction methods and best practices which contribute to environmental solutions. Furthermore, as fund gatekeepers have become more demanding of funds which appear on their approved lists, many property funds managers have been readily able to furnish the necessary details on environmental exposures and illustrate their ability to meet net zero targets.

Transforming the food sector: why the National Food Strategy matters to investors

While it is true there appears to be uncertainty on the future of commercial property funds, the good news is they may continue to exist in some shape or form for more sophisticated investors. Furthermore, listed property funds which are priced daily have the same underlying exposures should remain readily available for those seeking to access funds on popular platforms. There is a clear increase in their asset growth (as per chart) and the realisation they too can be a force for good in mitigating environmental challenges should be an additional attraction to potential investors.

Many investors with an appetite for responsible investing may have overlooked property as an asset class. Whatever fate awaits commercial property funds in the UK, its importance in meeting global environment targets will not be overlooked by the managers of those assets. In whatever form it might take in the future.

Jake Moeller is a senior investment consultant at Square Mile