Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has created a three-strong external independent sustainability board to oversee and advise the firm on all issues relating to to sustainability.
Following 27 years in ESG consulting within asset management, Neville White has been appointed as chair of the newly formed board. White joins after 13 years as head of responsible investment policy and research and also head of corporate governance at Edentree. Prior to his Edentree tenure, White was head of ethical investment for the Church of England National Investment bodies. Square Mile revises 3D investing methodology amid incoming SDR labels White said that "all too often, sustainable investment has come under scrutiny due to a perceived lack of accountability, objecti...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes