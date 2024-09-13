Following 27 years in ESG consulting within asset management, Neville White has been appointed as chair of the newly formed board. White joins after 13 years as head of responsible investment policy and research and also head of corporate governance at Edentree. Prior to his Edentree tenure, White was head of ethical investment for the Church of England National Investment bodies. Square Mile revises 3D investing methodology amid incoming SDR labels White said that "all too often, sustainable investment has come under scrutiny due to a perceived lack of accountability, objecti...