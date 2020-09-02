Refinitiv hires new Lipper UK research lead

Refinitiv has announced the appointment of a new Lipper UK head of research who will be responsible for producing insight and commentary on the UK fund and asset management industry.

Dewi John has been hired to lead Lipper UK research, following Jake Moeller's departure in May to Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research.

In his new role John, who ran an investment communications consultancy for six years prior to joining Refinitv, will use Lipper fund data to help the firm's customers understand the underlying market dynamics and fund flows.

Square Mile hires Refinitiv Lipper head of research

Refinitiv said he will also play a role in developing its environmental, social and governance fund scores following the recent launch of its sustainable finance league tables.

John has held several communications and product roles in the wealth and asset management industry, including head of investment communications at Hermes Investment Management in London, now Federated Hermes.

Detlef Glow, head of European Lipper research, said: "He brings a wealth of industry experience and a deep understanding of the UK asset management industry which will be invaluable to providing our customers with the data and intelligence to make the right investment decisions."

John added: "It is a fascinating time to be joining Lipper, with investors at all levels making more demands on data and data providers, and the additional challenges as the UK moves towards Brexit."