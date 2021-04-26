Investment Association Chris Cummings

The IA urges 'significant' and 'urgent' changes to UK funds taxation following Brexit

Funds

Fully tax-exempt regime for funds considered

clock 26 April 2021 • 2 min read
Investment representatives join government taskforce to tackle socio-economic 'barriers'

Financial services

Group of 30 cross-sector leaders

clock 23 March 2021 •
BoE: Fund liquidity mismatches could 'amplify shocks in the financial system'

Regulation

May also impact the provision of finance to the economy

clock 17 December 2019 •
Investment Association launches diversity drive for black representation

Investment

#talkaboutblack and IA call for better networks

clock 13 June 2019 •
