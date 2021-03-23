Investment representatives join government taskforce to tackle socio-economic 'barriers'

Members of the investment industry are among a group of 30 cross-sector leaders from financial and professional services who have been appointed to a government-backed taskforce that aims to boost socio-economic diversity at senior levels across the UK.

The taskforce, launched by HM Treasury and BEIS and run by City of London Corporation, intends to challenge the lack of career progression for those coming from non-professional backgrounds.

Members include Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings, City Hive chief strategist Mandy Kirby, head of first line risk and regulatory solutions at Fidelity International Dipi McKernan, chief of staff and head of strategy at State Street Global Advisors Ulla Pitha, and Chris Turpin, global director of corporate development and MD EMEA at First Sentier Investments.

City Hive partners with #TalkAboutBlack for industry mentoring scheme

Kirby said: "This taskforce is critical to remove the often hidden barriers to progress to reach senior levels of financial and professional services and bring solutions to increase their diversity, impact and reach."

To achieve its stated aim, the taskforce will run an industry consultation on how government, regulators and sector bodies can incentivise firms to take action, and will also create a membership body, or peer network, for financial services which is focused on progression.

The taskforce intends to build the business case for increasing socio-economic diversity at senior levels in financial and professional services by producing a productivity analysis.

Among the taskforce, 18% identify as BAME, 50% of members are female and 41% are from non-professional backgrounds.

John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: "We must tackle the socioeconomic barriers that still prevent talented people from reaching their potential.

"It's not just right for society, it's right for our firms, who will benefit through greater diversity of thought and experience in their leadership teams."

The first formal meeting is due to take place in May 2021 and the City of London Corporation will report back on the findings of the taskforce by November 2022.

Diversity Report: 96% of AIM and FTSE Small Cap 100 leaders are white

Research conducted by non-profit consultancy Bridge Group showed that 89% of senior roles in financial services were occupied by people from professional backgrounds, defined by parental occupation at 14, with those from lower socio-economic backgrounds taking 25% longer to progress.

It founds that this gap could not be explained by performance and increased to 32% for people from those backgrounds who also identified as black.

Each member of the taskforce has been tasked with raising awareness of the need to address socio-economic diversity and boosting socio-economic diversity at senior levels within their own organisations.