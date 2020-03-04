investment

The global economy is firmly in the late part of the cycle
The global economy is firmly in the late part of the cycle

Industry Voice: With yields low and unprecedented uncertainty, it's fair to say it hasn't been the easiest market for bond investors. Tim Foster and Claudio Ferrarese, co-managers of the Fidelity Strategic Bond Fund, reflect on the need for greater flexibility...

Are infrastructure stocks really 'bond proxies'?
Are infrastructure stocks really 'bond proxies'?

The momentum behind infrastructure equities has slowed over the last 18 months, with concerns over interest rate rises and political factors seemingly undermining the investment case for the asset class.