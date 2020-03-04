investment
Emerging markets: Hard work is still to come
India and trade disputes give EM managers a lot to think about
EdenTree's Hepworth reduces fixed income exposure for infrastructure plays
Technological disruption a theme to watch, manager argues
Parkwalk Advisors' Hopkins: The key developments in growing EIS sector
Part of Investment Week's Tax Efficiency Awards series
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?
Exploring the effects of shake-up
Which areas of the market will see increased flows?
Markets have enjoyed a strong start to 2019, with the MSCI World index up over 16% in the first half.
Property sector doubles cash amid industry's liquidity crisis
Political uncertainty causing concerns
How to invest in absolute return sector funds in falling markets
Is the decade-long bull market coming to an end?
Global equities research: Spotting the 'gorillas' and other primates
Short-term share price moves warping companies' judgment
Contrarian investing: Five ways to buy low and sell high
Are investors too emotional?
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
Square Mile's 12 funds of Christmas
As the traditional 12 days of Christmas rapidly approach Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research picks out 12 funds from its recommended list.
Trade wars, QT and 'unsustainable tech stocks': The outlook for the US in 2019
Is a recession on the horizon?
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
The global economy is firmly in the late part of the cycle
Industry Voice: With yields low and unprecedented uncertainty, it's fair to say it hasn't been the easiest market for bond investors. Tim Foster and Claudio Ferrarese, co-managers of the Fidelity Strategic Bond Fund, reflect on the need for greater flexibility...
Does recent M&A activity signal a bigger high yield financing packages are on the way?
Industry voice: High yield investors are on notice for a jumbo financing package off the back of a flurry of M&A activity, particularly in the telecoms space. Fidelity's Peter Khan discusses the outlook for one the largest and most widely-held high yield...
Fidelity's Vaid: 'Protecting against downside risks has to be topmost in our minds now'
Partner Insight: As veteran fixed income investor Ian Spreadbury prepares for his retirement at the end of the year, Sajiv Vaid, his current co-manager and successor as lead manager on the popular Fidelity MoneyBuilder Income Fund braces for a more challenging...
Can the ghost of Christmas past show us what to expect from the stockmarket in December?
December stockmarket anniversaries
Are infrastructure stocks really 'bond proxies'?
The momentum behind infrastructure equities has slowed over the last 18 months, with concerns over interest rate rises and political factors seemingly undermining the investment case for the asset class.
Scottish Mortgage celebrates success from unquoteds but 'true acid test' yet to come
Suffered price drop in Red October
Dolfin appoints former Credit Suisse head to lead investment management
Newly created role