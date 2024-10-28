Keir Starmer: Budget will remove 'needless regulation that holds back growth and private investment'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will pledge to implement measures in this week’s Autumn Budget (30 October) that will stimulate private investment and growth as the Labour government vows to “fix the foundations” of the UK in its first major fiscal event.
In a speech set to be delivered today (28 October), the prime minister will say: "On competition, we are stripping out the needless regulation that holds back growth and private investment". According to Starmer, "everyone in the country will benefit from this", given that the Budget will represent "an economic plan that will change the long-term trajectory on British growth for the better". What to expect at the upcoming Autumn Budget While he will vow to focus the Budget on a three-word mantra of "stability, investment, reform", in order to fix the NHS and "protect working peop...
