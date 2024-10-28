Keir Starmer: Budget will remove 'needless regulation that holds back growth and private investment'

Budget 30 October

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will pledge to implement measures in this week’s Autumn Budget (30 October) that will stimulate private investment and growth as the Labour government vows to “fix the foundations” of the UK in its first major fiscal event.

In a speech set to be delivered today (28 October), the prime minister will say: "On competition, we are stripping out the needless regulation that holds back growth and private investment".  According to Starmer, "everyone in the country will benefit from this", given that the Budget will represent "an economic plan that will change the long-term trajectory on British growth for the better".  What to expect at the upcoming Autumn Budget While he will vow to focus the Budget on a three-word mantra of "stability, investment, reform", in order to fix the NHS and "protect working peop...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

City Hive relaunches mentorship programme in partnership with EnCircle

Steve Logan returns to abrdn as head of European high yield

More on UK

OBR accused of 'political intervention' by ex-chancellor Hunt over spending review
UK

OBR accused of 'political intervention' by ex-chancellor Hunt over spending review

Amid fiscal hole criticism

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 28 October 2024 • 2 min read
Keir Starmer: Budget will remove 'needless regulation that holds back growth and private investment'
UK

Keir Starmer: Budget will remove 'needless regulation that holds back growth and private investment'

Budget 30 October

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 October 2024 • 2 min read
Premier Miton's Neil Birrell: Key considerations for investors ahead of the Autumn Budget
UK

Premier Miton's Neil Birrell: Key considerations for investors ahead of the Autumn Budget

Most awaited Budget 'in living memory'

Neil Birrell
clock 28 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot