£563bn 'underinvestment' sees UK lag rivals on growth

Business investment has been lower in the UK than any other country in the G7, with the UK ranking 27th for business investment among the 30 OECD countries the IPPR holds data for, only beating Poland, Luxembourg and Greece.

The UK has invested below the G7 average for the private sector since 2005, the think tank said. By the IPPR's calculations, this meant the private sector has failed to invest an additional £354.3bn in real terms into the UK.

If public sector investment had matched the level of the G7 median, the UK Government would have invested an additional £208.4bn between 2006 and 2021.

This combined lack of investment across the public and private sector was the equivalent of building another 30 Elizabeth lines, the IPPR calculated.

Low investment, both by the government and private companies, has resulted in the UK being left behind in the global race to capture the green industries of the future, according to the IPPR, estimated to be worth $10.3trn to the global economy by 2050.

The IPPR has previously called for the government to significantly increase public investment to deliver economic prosperity, tackle regional inequality and address climate change.

An additional £30bn of public investment per year, phased in over time, would still see the UK below the most effective level of public investment some analysts have argued for (4.5% of GDP).

Economic growth stemming from public investment could make it easier to achieve a falling debt-to-GDP ratio, the IPPR said, and green investments can drive growth by raising the productive capacity of the economy.

A 0.5 percentage point increase in growth could generate about £12bn more "fiscal space", it calculated.

While the US and EU have significantly stepped up their investment in the green economy, the UK has failed to match the increases, despite a pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Increased public investment will "crowd-in" private sector investment and give confidence to companies to choose the UK as a place to invest in renewable and sustainable industries, the IPPR argued, provided the government invests "with a sense of longevity and certainty", as the Biden administration has done in the US with the Inflation Reduction Act.

Luke Murphy, IPPR associate director for energy and climate, said: "The UK is in an investment and growth doom loop. Chronic under-investment, public and private, is delivering stagnating growth and a struggling economy.

"The answer is an ambitious plan to invest in long-term, job-generating, green industries of the future, which is vastly different from borrowing to fund irresponsible tax cuts."