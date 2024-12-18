Two thirds of young investors spend less than a day contemplating investment decisions

FCA survey

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

A vast majority of 18 to 40 year-old investors spend less than 24 hours mulling on investment decisions, according to a survey conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The survey published today (18 December), which polled 2,000 respondents across the UK, found that 66% of those aged between 18-40 reach investment decisions in less than a day, with 14% deciding to purchase investments in under one hour. Meanwhile, just 11% spend over a week trying do conclude whether an investment is right for them. However, out of all the respondents 40% said they regretted investing in hyped investment products. Fund managers more bullish on global growth following Trump win By contrast, a significant percentage of the total (63%) of individuals who argued t...

