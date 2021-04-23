institutional investors
Gallery: Europe's top ten equity funds for climate performance
Which funds will make the list?
Brown Shipley adds head of direct equity to Vaughan's team
Newly created role
FundCalibre: Our top fund picks for 2019
Fresh start
Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA
According to Procensus survey
Quilter Investors CEO Simpson on life after the group's managed separation
Going it alone following OMGI split
Gavin Rochussen: I want Polar Capital to be seen as the go-to place for talented managers
Ambitious hiring plans
Life after MiFID II: What could be the unintended consequences of research rules?
MiFID II, the legislation that governs transparency around the charges for investment research, went live on 1 January. We consider life after MiFID II, what this means for investors, brokers and corporates and highlight the unintended consequences.