Man Group hit by $5.5bn outflow as institutional client pulls from systematic long-only

Man Group recorded $5.5bn in outflows last quarter, largely due to a major redemption by an institutional client from its systematic long-only strategies.
In a trading update published today (17 October), the FTSE 250 firm reported a $6.8bn net outflow from its systematic long-only strategies for the three months to 30 September, driven by a single client redemption of $7bn. Excluding a $100m net outflow from total return strategies and flat flows in multi-manager solutions, all other product categories saw net inflows during the quarter. Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold Assets under management fell from $178.2bn at the end of June to $174.9bn, as positive investment performance worth $400m...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes