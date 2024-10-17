Man Group hit by $5.5bn outflow as institutional client pulls from systematic long-only

In a trading update published today (17 October), the FTSE 250 firm reported a $6.8bn net outflow from its systematic long-only strategies for the three months to 30 September, driven by a single client redemption of $7bn. Excluding a $100m net outflow from total return strategies and flat flows in multi-manager solutions, all other product categories saw net inflows during the quarter. Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold Assets under management fell from $178.2bn at the end of June to $174.9bn, as positive investment performance worth $400m...