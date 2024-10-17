Man Group hit by $5.5bn outflow as institutional client pulls from systematic long-only

AUM down to $174.9bn

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Man Group recorded $5.5bn in outflows last quarter, largely due to a major redemption by an institutional client from its systematic long-only strategies.

In a trading update published today (17 October), the FTSE 250 firm reported a $6.8bn net outflow from its systematic long-only strategies for the three months to 30 September, driven by a single client redemption of $7bn. Excluding a $100m net outflow from total return strategies and flat flows in multi-manager solutions, all other product categories saw net inflows during the quarter. Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold Assets under management fell from $178.2bn at the end of June to $174.9bn, as positive investment performance worth $400m...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Rathbones assets dip to £108.8bn despite inflows into investment arm

IA urges UK, EU and Swiss regulators to align T+1 settlement rollout timeline

More on Companies

Rathbones assets dip to £108.8bn despite inflows into investment arm
Companies

Rathbones assets dip to £108.8bn despite inflows into investment arm

Sanderson House and IW&I outflows

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
Man Group hit by $5.5bn outflow as institutional client pulls from systematic long-only
Companies

Man Group hit by $5.5bn outflow as institutional client pulls from systematic long-only

AUM down to $174.9bn

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 October 2024 • 1 min read
AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn
Companies

AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn

Advised clients rose by 12,000 to 171,000

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot