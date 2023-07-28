Amundi boosted by €3.7bn inflows in Q2

In total, retail investors added €2.1bn to Amundi’s AUM, with €1.9bn of this in treasury products.

In its H1 and Q2 results published today (28 July), the firm reported adjusted net income of €320m, up 19% from Q2 2022, and a boost of 6.7% when compared to the first quarter of 2023. This brings the figure for the first half of the year to €620m, up 4.5%.

The firm attributed the positive result to an increase in revenues and an improvement in operating efficiency, resulting in a more moderate increase in expenses than in revenues.

Amundi collected €3.7bn in inflows, both in Medium-Long Term (MLT) assets and treasury products, in the retail and institutional client segments. The group's total assets under management rose 1.9% year-on-year and 1.4% quarter-on-quarter to €1.9bn.

The firm's treasury products attracted the most inflows, at €2.4bn, while MLT strategies saw inflows of €2.2bn, mostly driven by ETFs (€2.5bn), active bond management (€3.2bn), structured products (€2bn) and real assets (€0.6bn).

The largest amount of MLT outflows were concentrated on institutional mandates (€2.4bn), multi-assets (€4.3bn) and index products excluding ETFs (€2.2bn). Its joint ventures also posted outflows of €900m, due to redemptions by large institutions in China.

In total, retail investors added €2.1bn to Amundi's AUM, with €1.9bn of this in treasury products, while the firm's institutional segment posted positive inflows of €2.4bn, including MLT assets of €1.9bn.

CEO Valérie Baudson said: "Amundi posted a very strong financial performance in the second quarter, despite persistently uncertain markets. Its net income increased by 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022, to €320m thanks to top line growth and very good cost control in an inflationary environment.

"We were able to adapt our offer to meet the needs of investors, who are still predominantly risk-averse. This resulted in robust sales momentum, with positive inflows in both medium- and long-term assets and treasury products."

She said: "At the same time, we continued our development, gaining new clients for Amundi Technology and expanding our responsible investment offering."