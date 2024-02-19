Institutions grow investment trust ownership as wealth managers shun alternative assets

Association of Investment Companies

clock • 2 min read

Institutions have increased their ownership of investment trust shares by value to 50%, according to the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) Ownership of Investment Companies report.

The report revealed £89bn of the holdings analysed were owned by institutions, while wealth managers held 25% at £44bn, private investors owned 23% at £41bn and adviser platforms held 2% at £4bn. Institutions increased their share of investment trusts from 49% at the end of December 2022 to 50% at the end of December 2023. Wealth managers' share declined by one percentage point from 26% to 25%. Irish Residential Properties REIT shareholders reject board reshuffle at EGM despite major dissent "The shift from wealth managers to institutions is largely accounted for by movements in th...

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot