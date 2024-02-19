Institutions grow investment trust ownership as wealth managers shun alternative assets

Institutions have increased their ownership of investment trust shares by value to 50%, according to the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) Ownership of Investment Companies report.
The report revealed £89bn of the holdings analysed were owned by institutions, while wealth managers held 25% at £44bn, private investors owned 23% at £41bn and adviser platforms held 2% at £4bn. Institutions increased their share of investment trusts from 49% at the end of December 2022 to 50% at the end of December 2023. Wealth managers' share declined by one percentage point from 26% to 25%. Irish Residential Properties REIT shareholders reject board reshuffle at EGM despite major dissent "The shift from wealth managers to institutions is largely accounted for by movements in th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes