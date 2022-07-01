Janus Henderson taps Danske Bank AM for €6bn EM debt team

The team will be based in Copenhagen, further expanding the firm's presence in the Nordics.

The team, comprised of portfolio managers Bent Elvin Lystbaek, Jacob Ellinge Nielsen, Thomas Haugaard and Sorin Pirău, managed €6bn in hard currency emerging market debt pooled vehicles and segregated accounts for both institutional and retail investors.

They will join Janus Henderson at the start of September and report to Jim Cielinski, global head of fixed income, who said the acquisition reflects the firm's focus on meeting client demand for standalone emerging market debt strategies.

"Emerging markets debt is a fast-growing segment of the market that many investors look to for higher income and risk-adjusted returns. We believe this is a critical component of a global fixed income platform that supports single-strategy and multi-sector portfolios," Cielinski said.

"Adding this emerging market debt hard currency capability to Janus Henderson's global fixed income platform complements our existing strengths in emerging market corporate credit, global bonds and emerging market equities."

With a focus on credit risk premia since its inception in 2013, the team aims to generate alpha through country allocation and security selection.

Ali Dibadj, CIO at Janus Henderson, added: "Hiring a world-class emerging market debt team demonstrates our commitment to responding to our clients' needs and supporting the growth of our firm. We will continue to look for organic and inorganic ways to do this."