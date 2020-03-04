Insider trading
FCA reveals key market abuse concerns as 'some risks appear blindingly obvious'
Shines spotlight on fixed income market
FCA quizzes asset managers on market abuse controls
Questionnaires sent to firms
Jailed ex-Schroders trader ordered to pay £350k for insider trading
Could face an additional three years behind bars
Former BlackRock star manager Lyttleton jailed for insider trading
'Sorry and embarrassed'
Update: Ex-BlackRock manager Lyttleton pleads guilty to two counts of insider trading
Investigation pending since 2013
HSBC head of currency trading to face charges in forex scandal
Part of three-year investigation
Former Schroders trader to be sentenced for insider trading
Pleaded guilty to nine counts
Former senior trader jailed for insider dealing in FCA's 'largest investigation'
A former trader has become the third person to be sentenced in what marked the end of the first phase of the regulator's "largest and most complex insider dealing investigation" to date.
Ex-Morrisons executive jailed for insider trading
Morrisons' former group treasurer has been sentenced to twelve months in prison after being convicted of two counts of insider trading.
FCA charges ex-Morrisons head of tax with insider dealing
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has charged the former treasurer and head of tax at supermarket giant Morrisons with insider dealing.
Four arrested in FCA insider dealing investigation
Four individuals have been arrested following house searches carried out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Metropolitan Police in West London.
Ex-KPMG partner guilty of insider dealing
A former KPMG senior partner has pleaded guilty to insider trading.
Ex-KPMG partner charged with insider trading
A former senior partner at KPMG has been charged with insider trading after it was alleged he exchanged stock tips for cash and jewellery including a Rolex watch.
Ex-futures trader jailed for insider dealing
An ex-futures trader has been jailed for insider dealing after pocketing £591,000 in fraudulent deals.
GLG analyst in FSA probe worked on Lagrange fund
The trader suspended from GLG amid an FSA insider dealing probe worked on co-founder Pierre Lagrange's European long/short fund, Investment Week can reveal.
Love rat investment banker jailed for insider dealing
A two-timing investment banker has been jailed for two years and eight months for insider dealing.
FSA finds banker love rat guilty of insider dealing
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has successfully prosecuted a two-timing investment banker for insider dealing.
UBS ignored unauthorised trades for profit - Adoboli's lawyer
UBS turned a blind eye when traders broke the bank's own internal rules, as long as they made a profit for the bank, the lawyer defending 'rogue trader' Kweku Adoboli has argued.
Spreadbets and payday loans: Secret life of UBS 'rogue trader'
The former UBS trader accused of losing the bank more than $2bn in unauthorised trades owed money to eight payday loan firms when he was arrested last year, a court heard yesterday.
Insider dealers told to pay £1.5m or face more jail time
A former investment banker and his wife have been ordered to pay more than £1.5m for their benefits from insider dealing and warned they may have to serve extra jail time if they fail to do so.
Six jailed for insider dealing after FSA win
Six people have been jailed after a successful Financial Services Authority (FSA) prosecution for insider dealing.
Nomura CEO quits over insider trading scandal
The chief executive of Japan's Nomura Holdings has resigned following a damaging insider trading scandal.
Six guilty in £730k insider dealing case
Six men have been convicted of offences relating to insider dealing which netted them £732,000 in profits.