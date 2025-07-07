Ex-Janus Henderson analyst sentenced to six years imprisonment for insider dealing and money laundering

In a case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator said that Korfuzi "had access to confidential information that was likely to have an impact on companies' share prices". He then shared this information with his sister, Oerta Korfuzi, who has been sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court, to rig the system and make money. Former Janus Henderson analyst convicted of insider trading and money laundering The case centred around 13 stocks that the pair manipulated between 17 December 2019 and 25 March 2021, generating profit of over £960,0...