Former Janus Henderson analyst convicted of insider trading and money laundering

The Financial Conduct Authority has secured convictions against siblings Redinal Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi for insider trading and money laundering.
Redinel Korfuzi worked as a research analyst at an asset management firm where he regularly gained confidential, price-sensitive information. He then worked with his sister, Oerta, between 17 December 2019 and 25 March 2025. In that time, he used the confidential information to deal in the shares of at least 13 companies. The trades were executed through accounts held by Korfuzi's sister, personal trainer Rogerio de Aquino and his partner Dema Almeziad. "They used contracts for difference, taking positions th...
