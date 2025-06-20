Former Janus Henderson analyst convicted of insider trading and money laundering

Guilty of money laundering as well

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has secured convictions against siblings Redinal Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi for insider trading and money laundering.

Redinel Korfuzi worked as a research analyst at an asset management firm where he regularly gained confidential, price-sensitive information. DORE agrees to takeover offer from Bagnall Energy for remaining shares He then worked with his sister, Oerta, between 17 December 2019 and 25 March 2025. In that time, he used the confidential information to deal in the shares of at least 13 companies. The trades were executed through accounts held by Korfuzi's sister, personal trainer Rogerio de Aquino and his partner Dema Almeziad. "They used contracts for difference, taking positions th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Maven Renovar in turmoil after AGM sees strategy and board rejected

Fixed income investment set to rise as bonds hit double digit growth in asset allocation

More on Regulation

Former Janus Henderson analyst convicted of insider trading and money laundering
Regulation

Former Janus Henderson analyst convicted of insider trading and money laundering

Guilty of money laundering as well

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 June 2025 • 1 min read
'Risk aversion' from FCA and PRA stunting UK growth and competitiveness
Regulation

'Risk aversion' from FCA and PRA stunting UK growth and competitiveness

Regulators 'constraining firms'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 June 2025 • 2 min read
UK can avoid US' T+1 implementation errors by prioritising 'key' automation
Regulation

UK can avoid US' T+1 implementation errors by prioritising 'key' automation

Faster settlement needed

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 11 June 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot