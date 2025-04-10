Opponents blast Trump for market manipulation as he pauses tariffs for 90 days

Minutes after the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange clanged on Wednesday (9 April), Trump took to Truth Social to say: "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!", following a week of market turmoil that had seen indices across the world sink by some of the worst levels this century. However, four hours after his social media post, Trump reneged on his commitment to slap tariffs on more than 60 US trading partners, causing markets to soar. Markets rebound as Trump pulls the break on most tariffs for 90 days The only nation spared from his policy reversal was China, which saw the l...