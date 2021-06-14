Global drought expected to last 'until 2022'
Chance to capitalise on tech boom cannot be ignored
Comms giants crucial elements in economic recovery
Catching up with last year's winners
Are fears of breaking up behemoths overplayed?
Which sectors have thrived - and which nosedived?
Digital crime jumps in face of pandemic
In recent years, investors have faced two major sources of political risk when considering UK assets: the possibility of a hard Brexit and the prospect of a more radically left-leaning government.