Covid-19 winners and losers: Don't throw the baby out with the bath water

Covid-19 shock has created winners and losers in the credit world. How can credit investors benefit from this dispersion? Andreas Nagstrup, credit analyst at Vanguard Asset Management, is on the case.

The rebound in the credit markets from the coronavirus-induced sell-off early this year has been as uneven as it has been remarkable.

While most companies' earnings, and by extension their creditworthiness, took a hit from lockdowns intended to contain the pandemic, some companies held up better than others.

Successful companies generally were those that had been in sounder financial positions to begin with, were better able to adapt their operations to serve new customer needs or could cut costs in the face of reduced activity.

A tough first half for earnings

Global earnings dropped precipitously in the first half of the year. Some companies managed the pandemic better than expected by cutting costs or adjusting business models through, for example, increased online sales. Others saw increased demand for their services sooner than expected.

Sector trends were typical for a recession, with utilities, communication services and consumer staples holding up relatively well and energy, consumer discretionary and financials among the hardest hit.

There were a few nuances, however. Technology got a boost as more people worked and studied from home.

The e-commerce, logistics, telecoms, mobile gaming, electronics and home improvement segments similarly benefitted. On the other hand, social distancing measures amplified the pain in airlines, tourism, hospitality and manufacturing.

Although weaker 2020 earnings will translate to rising leverage, we expect significant performance differences between stronger and weaker companies.

That is particularly true for companies that are operating in sectors most affected by social distancing.

Capital markets remain fully open to investment-grade issuers, many of which have taken the opportunity to increase liquidity to build buffers for future shocks.

A sharp divergence by sector in first-half global earnings

Looking at credit quality, generally the higher a company's rating, the better the earnings it posted. Higher-rated companies may have had more levers to pull to absorb some of the shock brought on by the pandemic.

First-half global earnings by credit rating: Quality mattered

As liquidity returned, issuance soared

When the credit markets began to seize up in late February and into March, major central banks acted boldly. They rushed to cut interest rates and enact bond-buying programmes with the aim of ensuring sufficient liquidity for companies to survive the pandemic's economic shock.

This had a positive effect on credit ratings. Some companies in pandemic-affected sectors such as airlines, energy and transportation - which already were weakly positioned in their credit rating category - were swiftly downgraded. Other companies in these sectors were put on either negative outlook or credit watch negative.

While there may still be further downgrades to come, it is our clear sense that ratings agencies are willing to look beyond the weak second-quarter earnings and give companies time to restore their credit metrics.

We therefore expect a slower pace of ratings migration going forward. But this view depends on the path of the virus.

Central bankers were so successful in defusing the liquidity crisis that bond issuance reached an unprecedented level in the first half of 2020.

Some companies came to market because they needed to shore up their balance sheets, while others in better financial positions issued bonds more as a precaution.