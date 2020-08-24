Growth opportunity beckons for Japan equities as pandemic forces changes

The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing drastic changes upon Japanese society.

We believe that this will serve as a catalyst for Japanese corporations to address inefficiencies and improve returns, presenting them with a new growth opportunity.

Inefficiencies Japanese companies need to address

The return on equity (ROE) of Japanese companies provides a good example of their standing relative to US and European peers. Shareholders of Japanese companies have been suffering from low ROE with the gap between their US and European peers steadily widening.

The low ROE shows that governance reform and attempts to improve capital efficiency have not borne much fruit, at least at an aggregate level.

The low ROE can be attributed to investments into capital, research and development (R&D) and human resources not producing the desired results.

In terms of investment efficiency, Japanese companies have remained competitive with their overseas counterparts in areas such as materials and industrials.

But in growth areas, notably information technology (IT), healthcare and communication services, they clearly lag their US peers in investment efficiency.

Similarly, investment into human resources by Japanese companies has failed to improve labour productivity. According to Japan Productivity Center data, in 2018 Japan was ranked 21st out of the 36 OECD countries - and lowest among the G7 nations - with productivity per employee at roughly $81,000.

Why 'old school Japan' is disintegrating

With Abenomics, Japan tried to improve labour productivity and boost profitability, but to no avail.

Lacklustre labour productivity can be traced to factors often associated with 'Japan Inc.': low corporate profitability and high labour input. Inefficient and long working hours, slow adoption of IT and pressure to lower the prices of goods and services have robbed Japan Inc. of profitability.

Such inefficiency has curtailed investment options, and many Japanese companies have become cash-rich as a result. Nearly half of the TSE First section companies are net-cash positive.

While some have argued that this is a good thing, the phenomenon is not something to be welcomed when corporate inefficiency is the cause.

Future growth opportunity

The flip side of the inefficiencies that plague Japanese companies is that there is great growth potential for firms if these are addressed. This means their ROE could improve and in turn shore up equity prices.

The Covid-19 pandemic could fundamentally alter the way we live and work, and the current crisis could also last much longer than the Global Financial Crisis and change Japanese companies in ways previously unimaginable.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's work-style reform, which included reducing long working hours and allowing work to be more flexible, had struggled to gain traction among Japanese companies.

But the pandemic has managed to do in a few months what the initiative had not been able to achieve over several years.

Fujitsu, for example, announced in July that it would allow 80,000, or about 60%, of its employees to work from home and that it would halve its office space by 2022.