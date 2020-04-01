Power up: Data centers use more energy than a small city

Data centres emerged as one of the cornerstones of modern technology infrastructure subsequent to rising demand for online services and cloud computing solutions.

The world's data centres consume vast amounts of electricity nowadays, and with global data traffic doubling every four years, that percentage is expected to grow rapidly.

Data centres are responsible for carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions comparable to the entire airline industry.

One estimate claims that 90% of all data in existence today was created in the past two years and it is likely to accelerate as adoption of new technologies increases including 5G wireless computing, connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), the shift to electric cars, artificial intelligence and robotics, cryptocurrencies, the continued expansion of online videos and streaming services, according to IBM.

Data centres consume roughly 3% of all electricity generated on the planet, and data center energy consumption is growing about 4% annually.

In 2017, US-based data centres accounted for more than 90 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity - the equivalent of 34 coal-powered plants.

Global data center power consumption is greater than the annual energy consumption of the UK

Just deserts

The energy requirements to both run the world's data centres and cool their servers are growing. Unfortunately, the majority of the world's data centres are located in deserts or in temperate zones such as Northern Virginia, which exacerbates the amount of energy required to operate.

While China is focused on transitioning from coal to other energy sources such as natural gas, its data centres currently source roughly three quarters of their power from widely-available and less-expensive coal, resulting in more than 99 million tons of CO 2 emissions in 2018.

This output is expected to increase by two thirds by 2023 even as Chinese coal consumption is projected to decline to 35% in 2040, from 60% in 2017.

Going green

Many companies have expressed commitment to "greening" their data center operations. There are three key ways to reduce CO 2 emissions.

Firstly, locate servers in remote areas where renewable energy sources are available. Data centres have been established in Nordic locations, where hydroelectric power generates electricity and Arctic air cools servers.

For example, Google contracted a solar energy park in the Netherlands to supply energy to one of its European data centres and Visa achieved its goal of using 100% renewable electricity by 2020 by leveraging renewable energy options at four of its key operations in the US and UK.

Secondly, increase server virtualization. Using a small number of physical servers to run a host of virtual servers can improve operating efficiency and reduce energy and cooling costs.

Scale can be achieved by adding virtual servers without the need to greatly expand the infrastructure of physical servers.

Lastly, shift to large, cloud-based centres. Companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint can transition from smaller enterprise data centres to "hyperscale" providers such as AWS.

Case studies: ACI's ESG view on Equinix and GDS Holdings

While traditional asset-intensive sectors such as energy tend to be perceived as more exposed to climate change-related issues, asset digitisation and global interconnection trends are exposing other sectors such as technology and real estate to those issues.

That said, exposure at the sector level does not necessary translate into material risks at the issuer level. This is why it is crucial to employ a bottom-up analysis and integrated financial and ESG variables to evaluate whether sector ESG issues could translate into risks (or opportunities) to a company's financial condition.

In so doing, our investment teams use a proprietary ESG scoring model, which generates scores based on material sector-specific quantitative and qualitative ESG indicators derived from reported and third-party data.

The ESG scores are considered in the context of our analysts' fundamental research. Engagement with company management also contributes to our ESG views on selected names.

Equinix is a US-based operator of cloud neutral data centres. The company provides data and network hosting and colocation facilities where internet service providers, telecommunication companies and content providers can station equipment and connect networks and operations.

ACI Proprietary ESG Rating: Overweight - Stable Trend

• Overweight - the ACI ESG desk recommends the stock as the company has an above-average ESG profile

• Stable means the ESG profile of the company is neither improving nor worsening over the past three years

One encouragement is the significant decline in Equinix's greenhouse gasses emissions intensity over three years (-42.9% CAGR between 2015 and 2018).

The company is also focused on being an environmentally conscious part of customers' supply chains, with more than 90% of energy sourced from renewables in 2018 (compared to 34% in 2015).

The company's long-term goal is 100% clean and renewable energy across its portfolio.

GDS Holdings is a China-based operator of data centres. It has a similar business description as Equinix. GDS have relationships with the largest hyperscale users in China, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

ACI Proprietary ESG Rating: Marketweight-Stable Trend with a strong recommendation for engagement

• Marketweight - the ACI ESG desk is neutral on the stock as the company's ESG profile is comparable to peers

• Stable means the ESG profile of the company is neither improving nor worsening over the past three years

Engagement with the company revealed that GDS's power usage efficiency reduced dramatically over the last five years from close to two to now around 1.3-1.4 due to the company's proactive and effective power management initiatives.

Additionally, GDS is making progress toward increasing the share of renewables in its supply mix for its data centres.

About 15% of the company's power capacity is sourced from renewable energy-mainly hydroelectric power in Chengdu and wind power in Hebei.

GDS is also taking initiatives on applying roof-top solar modules in some of its data centres.

Guillaume Mascotto is head of ESG and investment stewardship at American Century Investments