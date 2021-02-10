Upping the antitrust? US big tech under siege spells value for investors

Some experts argue a potential break-up of big tech may benefit the big names, not smaller ones

With US President Joe Biden expected to keep scrutiny of tech front and centre, the breaking up of some of Silicon Valley giants is poised to unlock value for investors, but not all stocks will come out as winners.

Fund managers believe an antitrust push against tech monopolies could be bad news for consumers, but not investors.

Colin Sebastian, senior research analyst at Baird, told Investment Week that the "headlines are scarier than reality" and if Instagram is forced to part from Facebook or YouTube from Google, that is "actually a good thing" from an investor's perspective.

"You would unlock the value of Instagram, or potentially WhatsApp or Messenger. That value is currently locked into the market capitalisation of Facebook or YouTube," he said, adding that "an antitrust-related breakup would be a boon for investors".

Antitrust enforcement is set to be a key issue for the Biden administration, with the US Department of Justice moving at full speed on its antitrust investigation of Alphabet's Google and other big tech platforms.

However, Felix Wintle, manager of the VT Tyndall North American fund, warned that not all companies would see their value unlocked.

"It most likely would unlock value for some but would disadvantage others," he told Investment Week.

"For example, YouTube is a very valuable asset, but Alphabet is a pretty cheap stock. Microsoft, on the other hand, retains so much value because of its suite of products.

"A breakup of Alphabet could therefore be additive for shareholders, but a break-up of Microsoft would not."

George Boyd-Bowman, manager of the Liontrust US Opportunities fund, said even though he is not convinced US regulators will end up forcing a break-up of the mega-cap tech behemoths, Alphabet is an interesting case: the sum of the parts is much greater than the current market valuation.

"The company has just made this analysis more straightforward and as of this quarter they are helpfully reporting results for three segments: Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets," he said.

"We believe the Services segment alone, which includes the Search and YouTube business, gets you to today's market cap, meaning you are getting the Cloud business and Other Bets for free."

Biden's big tech takeover

Meanwhile, despite several ongoing investigations into tech giants and Biden's clear commitment to greater regulation in the area, commentators believe the outcome of this could yet go either way.

The tech industry itself is gearing up to resist the siege by spending millions on lobbying efforts. Last year alone, the FAANGs spent about £50m lobbying the corridors of Capitol Hill, which is more than was spent by all of Wall Street combined.

Sebastian argued that, despite US President Biden's intentions, "ultimately, those types of significant structural changes are decided in courts, not by politicians".

As Biden's first year in office may feature greater regulation of the technology industry, Richard Carlyle, equity investment director at Capital Group, believes "that is something we will need to watch closely."