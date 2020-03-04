index
MSCI launches megatrend indices
MSCI has launched five thematic indices tracking the performance of long-term megatrends that are set to impact society and the economy in the future.
FTSE 100 falls in the face of trade war escalation fears
US-China trade war
ASI launches range of multi-asset separately managed accounts
MyPortfolio range unveiled
First negative-fee ETF blasted as a 'gimmick'
Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF
Saudi Arabia and Argentina added to MSCI EM index
Latest MSCI index update
FTSE Russell launches FTSE 100 ESG index
Selected by HSBC as benchmark for structured equity products
MSCI considers upping China A-share weighting to 20%
Follows 'overwhelming positive' feedback
Increasing number of ETF providers look to self-indexing to cut costs
High fees from index providers
Know your ETFs: BMO GAM highlights the factors driving the 'vast range of performance' in passives
Tracking error a key driver
Solactive: More competition will cut out 'hidden' turnover costs by index providers
Staggered rebalancing will help
MSCI launches 12 China indices in preparation for A-shares inclusion
Next step towards full inclusion
LGIM launches climate change tracker fund for retail investors
In response to client demand
Bats Europe expands offering with launch of 18 regional indices
The indices will launch on 19 June
Solactive partners with Equileap to launch gender equality indices
Ranked 3,000 companies on 19 gender equality factors
MSCI global equities index hits 23-year high
Covers 85% of global equity market
Charles Stanley launches Political Stability index
High correlation between political risk and volatile markets
Graham Bentley: Buying the index is not buying the market
Common standard must be agreed