Options exchange Cboe to launch 1-day Volatility Index - reports

Short-term market swings

clock • 1 min read
The VIX1D will measure expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next day of trading
Image:

The VIX1D will measure expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next day of trading

Exchange group Cboe is set to launch the 1-day Volatility Index, or VIX1D, today (24 April).

This marks the biggest shakeup in years for the VIX, with the newest version tracking expectations of short-term market swings.

The VIX1D will measure expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next day of trading, unlike the VIX which measures it over the following month.

Investors embrace risk as volatility and recession hamper search for yield

Cboe CEO Rob Hocking told the Financial Times a surge in short-term option trading provided a certain feel to the market that the 30-day "just was not capturing", and hoped the shorter-dated index will match better.

The VIX will continue measuring what it is "designed to measure", but he added people were looking to the index for insights into moves "it was never designed to capture".

Considering the short-term focus, VIX1D is expected to make the index much more volatile than its 30-day counterpart.

Deep Dive: Heightened market volatility presents opportunities for hedge funds

Yet Hocking said there are currently no plans to offer contracts tied directly to the one-day index, and explained they would raise practical challenges. If demand arises, he said they "will always explore ways to effectively give the market ways to trade".

The CEO added the reason for the launch was that short-term options are "not just a fluke with one use case". "There are a lot of different people using them, with different use cases," he said. "I do not see all of those disappearing overnight."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

S&P removes 'negative' outlook from UK credit rating

LGIM head of active equities Gavin Launder retires

More on Markets

Michael Field (pictured), equity strategist, Morningstar
Markets

Are investors confident for Q2?

Banking crisis had an impact

Michael Field
clock 25 April 2023 • 3 min read
Market Movers Blog: UK government borrowing comes in less than expected for last year
Markets

Market Movers Blog: UK government borrowing comes in less than expected for last year

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 25 April 2023 • 1 min read
The allocation to bonds is up 9 percentage points month-on-month to a 10% overweight, the largest since March 2009.
Markets

BofA: Credit crunch fears drive investors into highest bond allocation since GFC

Most pessimistic month of 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 19 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Potential Liontrust-GAM deal 'opportunistic' but 'complementary'

24 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Revolut sees $15bn valuation writedown from Schroders

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes

25 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Options exchange Cboe to launch 1-day Volatility Index - reports

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Anna Macdonald departs Amati Global Investors after five years

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

Quilter AUM falls 5% year-on-year as inflows drop 70%

25 April 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot