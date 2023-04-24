Options exchange Cboe to launch 1-day Volatility Index - reports

The VIX1D will measure expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next day of trading

This marks the biggest shakeup in years for the VIX, with the newest version tracking expectations of short-term market swings.

The VIX1D will measure expected volatility in the S&P 500 over the next day of trading, unlike the VIX which measures it over the following month.

Cboe CEO Rob Hocking told the Financial Times a surge in short-term option trading provided a certain feel to the market that the 30-day "just was not capturing", and hoped the shorter-dated index will match better.

The VIX will continue measuring what it is "designed to measure", but he added people were looking to the index for insights into moves "it was never designed to capture".

Considering the short-term focus, VIX1D is expected to make the index much more volatile than its 30-day counterpart.

Yet Hocking said there are currently no plans to offer contracts tied directly to the one-day index, and explained they would raise practical challenges. If demand arises, he said they "will always explore ways to effectively give the market ways to trade".

The CEO added the reason for the launch was that short-term options are "not just a fluke with one use case". "There are a lot of different people using them, with different use cases," he said. "I do not see all of those disappearing overnight."