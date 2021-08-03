Evidence of continued strong sector performance of structured product maturities

Following on from quarter one (Q1) 2021, the best performing period for the UK retail sector since the beginning of the pandemic; impressively, Q2 2021 has gone one better.

It seems that as we edge back into ‘normality' the sector, and markets more generally have moved in line with this positivity - albeit not quite reaching pre-pandemic levels.

The average FTSE 100 closing level for Q2 2021 was 7,017.40, where the average level for the whole of 2020 was 6,276.21; consequently, Q2 2021 generated a total of 135 maturities throughout its three-month period, which was seven less than the two preceding quarters combined.

Of the 135 maturing products, 85.92% (116 plans) realised a gain for investors', 11.11% (15 plans) returning capital in full without gain, and just 2.96% resulted in a capital loss.

Structured product maturities add further evidence to strong sector performance

Q2's maturing plans generated an average annualised return of 6.13% over an average term of 3.34 years.

The average annualised returns for the upper quartile of Q2 maturities generated an impressive average annualised return of 10.06%, with the three biggest hitters outlined below.

Hilbert Investment Solutions Kick Out Series 3 Stock Defensive Autocall Issue 6. This speculative ‘Preferred' plan, linked to the performance of three FTSE 100 shares (Vodafone, Aviva and Barclays), matured after just six months returning investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 10%. Dura Capital Natixis FTSE 100 Autocall Plan 44. This ‘Preferred' plan, linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 Index, matured after 1 year returning investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 14.5%. Meteor FTSE Kick Out Plan April 2020. This plan, again linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 Index, matured after 1 year returning investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 13%.

Unfortunately, however, four maturities in Q2 ultimately realised a capital loss for investors.

All four plans were inherently risky term contracts, deriving their returns from the performance of a basket of individual shares and had, in the main, been forecast to mature with losses for some years.

Fund buyers turn to alternative investments to manage risk - survey

The table below offers a performance summary of the Lowes ‘Preferred' plans, most commonly held by our clients, that matured in Q2.

It is worth noting that of the above positively maturing plans, all but two generated a gain despite falling markets.

All of these FTSE-linked plans outperformed the FTSE total return over the same period, highlighting a fundamental benefit of structured products, particularly in flat, or falling markets.

The next quarter promises to be an interesting one - will pre-lockdown life continue to fall back into place? Will markets follow suit? Will we witness yet another successful period for the UK retail sector?

Josh Mayne is a structured products technician at Lowes Financial Management