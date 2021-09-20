Index funds at 50: how long can the party last before the passive investment candles blow out?

There is no doubting the influence of the passive investment phenomenon on modern equity markets. It is, after all, by far the easiest way to be diversified across the entire market.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating as they say, and with over $16trn in global index funds since John McQuown and his team at Wells Fargo set up the first ever ETF five decades ago, it is fair to say numerous investors have had their slice of an increasingly large cake.

But as with any investment, and birthday cakes, one can have too much of a good thing and there is always a risk that things will go stale quickly. In fact, has anyone considered the fact that index investing may be just one of those cakes with too much icing and sprinkles, and not enough sponge substance?

It is easy to forget that passive investing has removed price discovery from the equity markets. Models that push people into indices mimicking investment strategies do not require the security-level analysis that is required for true price discovery. Sound familiar? It should do, as this is similar the synthetic asset backed collateralised debt obligations (CDOs) bubble of the late 2000s.

Price setting in mortgage-backed securities was not done by fundamental security level analysis, but by massive capital flows based on risk models that proved to be false.

Index funds have become so easy and effective that every man and his dog owns shares in an FTSE 250 index because they believe it is good to hold a diversified basket of blue chip stocks that represent the market and hold them for a long time. This, like the housing crisis, sounds a lot like investors not paying any attention to what they are actually buying.

While this works up to a point as it is what passive investment is all about, there are questions that have to be asked when investing in stocks just because they are in a certain index. Think about it. "Why do you own shares in Virgin?" "Well, I don't know, I just own an investment vehicle that tracks the FTSE and Virgin is in that index."

The point is that passive investing removes price discovery from - in this case Virgin - which means there is some external force influencing the prices of the stock other than the underlying financial performance of the business. That external influence is millions of investors all buying the index. This is exactly how bubbles form - when the underlying business performance is no longer the anchor for the true price of the stock.

Despite this, there is a very strong mainstream consensus that passive management will grow significantly as a share of global equity AUMs. Take a look at the 20 most valuable companies in the world by market cap today, compared to the top 20 in 1989. The top company at the time, Industrial Bank of Japan, had a market cap of more than $100bn. The largest company in the world in terms of market cap today, Apple, has a value of $2trn. But it is hardly surprising that active managers have failed to outperform index funds over such a long period of time.

In stark contrast, active fund managers have never been under more pressure to deliver better returns to investors that they are today. But this is not to say that passive index investing is the be all and end all. In fact there is strong indicators to suggest that despite the continued record inflows into ETFs, that there is more than a hint of a bubble about this market. But history tells us that over time you can't lose with an index fund right? A bit like when they said house prices will continue to go up and up. Sometimes, just sometimes, the anti-consensus view turns out to be the right one.

Tim Focas is head of capital markets at Aspectus Group