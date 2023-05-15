The index series will 'further increase the options for clients incorporating ESG and climate objectives into UK equity portfolios'.

The series applies a range of product and conduct exclusions, and significantly reduces its carbon emissions while reserving exposure against the underlying benchmark. The index will be weighted more towards companies with better ESG characteristics.

The exclusion criteria will focus on controversial weapons, thermal coal production and energy generation, Arctic oil and gas exploration, oil sands and shale energy extraction and production, as well as tobacco production and retail, and controversial conduct.

FTSE Russell admitted fossil fuels will not be "fully excluded", but fossil fuel reserves exposure is "reduced by 50%" versus the benchmark resulting in "large underweights" to energy and basic material industries.

Because UK companies tend to achieve relatively high ESG scores, FTSE Russell said the target of the index series is 5% above the aggregate benchmark ESG levels to "ensure that a consistently high level is achieved".

Arne Staal, CEO of FTSE Russell, said: "We have created the FTSE UK ESG Risk-Adjusted index series to further increase the options for clients incorporating ESG and climate objectives into UK equity portfolios.

"This launch, while continuing to expand our multi-asset ESG and climate index range, is also our first ESG adjusted version of the FTSE 100, and something our customers have been asking for."