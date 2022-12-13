Positive returns on structured products in volatile market

Q3 2022 structured product maturity results

Max Darer, Lowes Financial Management
Max Darer, Lowes Financial Management

The third quarter of 2022 saw a turbulent time for global markets, let alone the FTSE 100.

The index opened the quarter at the level of 7,169.28 and finished 3.84% lower at 6,893.8. Throughout this period the index peaked at 7,578.9 and had an average closing level of 7,296.3, providing good conditions for favourable maturities.

None returned a capital loss in Q3

Some 130 plans matured in Q3, with all but four realising a gain for investors - the remaining four plans returned the original capital in full, albeit with no additional gain. Consistent with Q1 and Q2 2022, no maturities in Q3 realised a capital loss. 

Collectively, the maturing plans earned an average annualised return of 6.09% over an average term of 3.4 years.

Of the 130 matured plans, 21 were marked as Lowes ‘preferred', representing those we viewed to be the best available at the time of issuance.

Deutsche Bank: UK inflation has 'likely' peaked

All 21 of the Lowes ‘preferred' plans matured with a gain, returning an average annualised return of 7.32% over an average of 3.77 years - outperforming the sector average by 1.23% pa.

The four plans that returned original capital only were deposit-based, linked to the performance of either the FTSE 100 Index or the EVEN 30 Index.

 

The best five performing plans by annualised return are summarised below.

Two of the three best performing plans were share linked, offering annual coupons of 15% and 10%, and ultimately rewarding investors for the greater degree of risk taken.

However, it is noteworthy that all six plans to mature with a loss in 2021 were linked to the performance of a basket of underlying shares, reinforcing the enhanced risk of such investments.  

The two maturing plans linked solely to the FTSE 100 that featured in the top five were 10:10 plans. 

As we look forward to the next three months, it may not be unreasonable to assume a cautious outlook for what markets may do.

Nonetheless, this stresses the importance of our philosophy that through extended maximum investment terms, sufficient end of term capital protection barriers and defined returns in flat or falling markets, structured products can provide a degree of reassurance welcomed now more than ever.

Max Darer is from Lowes Financial Management

