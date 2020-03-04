hsbc
HSBC UK unveils multi-asset funds shortlist
20 products selected
Vanguard outpaces rivals in platform sales in 2019
Gross sales of £3.9bn double that of nearest rivals
Multi-asset PM McNay to leave HSBC GAM after nine years
Stephane Mesnard moves to London while firm searches for replacement
Women and investing: 'The £350bn adviser opportunity'
Advisers must shift their attention to the huge opportunity of wealth controlled by women – many of whom require tailored financial advice, according to panellists on Investment Week’s latest Diversity Debates series
Women and investing: The myths versus reality
Female wealth is rising, yet few women invest in shares and funds choosing the safe haven of cash instead
Pridham Report: 2019 flows 'well below average' despite positive Q4
BlackRock top the tables
Diversity Debates: 'Young people, particularly diverse talent, can't be themselves at work'
Investment Week's Diversity Debates video series brings together a range of voices from the industry to discuss why the workforce of the future needs to change
Diversity Debates: What are the solutions to hiring more diverse talent in investment?
Investment Week's Diversity Debates video series brings together voices from the industry to discuss why the workforce of the future needs to change
HSBC GAM to grow ETF offering in 2020 while expanding senior team
Plan to launch ESG ETFs
HSBC GAM unveils Asia high yield fund
Targeting long-term total return
HSBC to axe up to 10,000 jobs
HSBC could see up to 10,000 job losses in its latest cost-cutting efforts under new interim chief executive Noel Quinn.
HSBC GAM unveils China A-shares fund
High-conviction portfolio of 40 to 80 stocks
FE invest hires business development managers from Barclays Wealth and Charles Stanley
Catherine Makin and Steve Thompson join
HSBC GAM hires former AXA UK and DWS CEO as chief
Sri Chandrasekharan being promoted within the wider group
HSBC chief executive steps down
Noel Quinn replaces John Flint in interim
Beaufort Investment launches multi-asset blend funds
‘This is the next step in our evolution’
What is the outlook for FTSE dividends?
Dividend forecasts slide for second quarter in a row
FTSE 100 falls in the face of trade war escalation fears
US-China trade war
Nervous international investors flee JOHCM UK Income portfolio
Assets now down to £3.5bn following Brexit concerns
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2019
Which funds made the cut?
Allianz GI hires head of EMEA business from UBS
Barbara Rupf Bee to join business
Ten stocks that could generate a £10,000 income
Homebuilders and banking top picks