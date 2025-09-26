HSBC selects Brendan Nelson as interim group chair

Mark Tucker to step down on 30 September

Michael Nelson
HSBC has confirmed that Brendan Nelson will take on the role of interim group chair from 1 October, as the company begins the process of selecting a permanent postholder.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

Trustpilot