Ex-SVB managing director Douglas Stewart joins Nomura AM as EMEA distribution head

Nomura Asset Management has hired Douglas Stewart as head of distribution for EMEA and Latin America.
Most recently, he served as managing director in the global strategy group at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which two years ago was on the brink of collapse and its UK arm was sold to HSBC. Before SVB, Stewart worked as CEO of BennBridge, leading its European expansion and strategic development of its multi-boutique model. Prior to that, he was CEO and head of EMEA of OppenheimerFunds International, after spending 15 years at AllianceBernstein in several senior and executive roles. Calastone launches tokenised distribution service for asset managers At Nomura AM, he will be based i...
