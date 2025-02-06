BoE adopts 'dovish tilt' in interest rate cut amid inflationary concerns ahead

Seven Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted in favour of the interest rate cut, while two preferred a 50 bps snip, as the UK's central bank cited "substantial progress on disinflation" as a key factor behind the decision. As a result, interest rates have now been lowered from 4.75% to 4.5%, marking a 20-month low for interest rates and the third cut in just over six months. Bank of England slashes interest rates by 25bps to lowest level in 18 months However, markets were taken by surprise after Catherine Mann, who has repeatedly voted against lowering interest rates in re...