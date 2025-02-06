BoE adopts 'dovish tilt' in interest rate cut amid inflationary concerns ahead

Rate setters at the Bank of England have taken the market by surprise in their tilt towards more dovish monetary policy as economists and investors began to digest the Bank’s 25 bps cut today (6 February).
Seven Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted in favour of the interest rate cut, while two preferred a 50 bps snip, as the UK's central bank cited "substantial progress on disinflation" as a key factor behind the decision. As a result, interest rates have now been lowered from 4.75% to 4.5%, marking a 20-month low for interest rates and the third cut in just over six months. Bank of England slashes interest rates by 25bps to lowest level in 18 months However, markets were taken by surprise after Catherine Mann, who has repeatedly voted against lowering interest rates in re...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes