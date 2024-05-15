According to a Boring Money study, even after the labels, which are part of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, were explained to consumers, a quarter said they were still unsure as to which label best aligned with their requirements for a sustainable fund. FCA eyes extension of SDR remit to include portfolio managers Even among more confident "savvy" investors, around 20% were left puzzled, the firm found. Of the four incoming labels, consumers singled out ‘Sustainability Improvers' as the least popular. Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay said: "We have been tracking consume...