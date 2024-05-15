The upcoming sustainability labels due to be introduced by the regulator in July will "not be enough" on their own to improve consumer confidence in and understanding of the sector.
According to a Boring Money study, even after the labels, which are part of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, were explained to consumers, a quarter said they were still unsure as to which label best aligned with their requirements for a sustainable fund. FCA eyes extension of SDR remit to include portfolio managers Even among more confident "savvy" investors, around 20% were left puzzled, the firm found. Of the four incoming labels, consumers singled out ‘Sustainability Improvers' as the least popular. Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay said: "We have been tracking consume...
