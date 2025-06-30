'Essential' that FCA and FOS are fully aligned on targeted support and simplified advice

Targeted support a 'game changer'

Isabel Baxter
clock • 6 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) targeted support has been heralded as a “game changer” but industry commentators have cautioned that the regulator and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) must be fully aligned when it comes to the proposals.

Unveiled today (30 June), the FCA's targeted support findings flagged a mixed understanding from consumers when it comes to differentiating between individualised advice and targeted support. St James's Place director of public policy James Heal applauded the idea of targeted support but cautioned that for targeted support and simplified advice to be viable for firms to offer, it is "essential" that the FOS is fully aligned on the limitations and responsibilities of each. He said: "Targeted support is not a silver bullet. It must be part of a broader pipeline of support. This includes...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Nedbank Private Wealth CEO Stuart Cummins joins PIMFA board

FCA unveils targeted support plans 'to enable a greater culture of retail investment'

More on Advisory

'Essential' that FCA and FOS are fully aligned on targeted support and simplified advice
Advisory

'Essential' that FCA and FOS are fully aligned on targeted support and simplified advice

Targeted support a 'game changer'

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 30 June 2025 • 6 min read
Likes, stocks and shares: Influence of TikTok over younger investors grows
Advisory

Likes, stocks and shares: Influence of TikTok over younger investors grows

Financial websites' influence wanes

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 July 2024 • 1 min read
Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58
Advisory

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

Died after a short illness

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot