Boring Money's Holly MacKay: Sustainable fund label bingo

New naming and marketing rules coming into force in December 2024 will mandate asset managers to have approved labels to mark a sustainable fund – or to drop the name.
But discussions behind closed doors suggest that we may end the year with a mere handful of funds which have made the grade, with more submitted applications in a queue to beat the April deadline for compliance. If we trace the adoption of sustainable funds from a retail investor perspective, it very roughly happened as below. Investors became more interested during lockdown as existential angst caused reflection; they maintained their interest as reduced global activity kept oil prices low. Impact Healthcare REIT unveils name change in SDR compliance move However, the sustaina...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes