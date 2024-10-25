Boring Money's Holly MacKay: Sustainable fund label bingo

But discussions behind closed doors suggest that we may end the year with a mere handful of funds which have made the grade, with more submitted applications in a queue to beat the April deadline for compliance. If we trace the adoption of sustainable funds from a retail investor perspective, it very roughly happened as below. Investors became more interested during lockdown as existential angst caused reflection; they maintained their interest as reduced global activity kept oil prices low. Impact Healthcare REIT unveils name change in SDR compliance move However, the sustaina...