'The million dollar question' for wealth and asset managers as Consumer Duty enters next phase

Updated policies 'tested in practice at the coal face'

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 12 min read

“The FCA very, very deliberately intended it to be the biggest change, particularly for retail regulation, for about a decade."

So said EY financial services regulation leader Christopher Woolard, formerly interim CEO at the regulator and one of the architects of Consumer Duty; a seismic piece of regulation that has already had a far greater impact on the financial services industry just a year after implementation than many had predicted.  The Big Interview: RBC BlueBay CEO on consolidation and asset managers' need for scale to survive Undoubtedly, the fallout for adviser, wealth and asset management firms has been profound, after an exhausting time grappling with the early stages of the new regime. The focus...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Orbis' Cutler on contrarian opportunities, fighting undervalued UK takeovers and gold

IW Sustainable & Impact Focus: Four fund selectors on opportunities, SDR growing pains and their industry wish list

More on Regulation

'The million dollar question' for wealth and asset managers as Consumer Duty enters next phase
Regulation

'The million dollar question' for wealth and asset managers as Consumer Duty enters next phase

Firms are seeing their updated policies 'tested in practice at the coal face'

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 04 October 2024 • 12 min read
FCA wins appeal in BlueCrest $700m redress scheme case
Regulation

FCA wins appeal in BlueCrest $700m redress scheme case

Matter to proceed to a full hearing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 October 2024 • 2 min read
Chrysalis holding Starling Bank hit with £29m fine over 'shockingly lax' financial crime controls
Regulation

Chrysalis holding Starling Bank hit with £29m fine over 'shockingly lax' financial crime controls

Bank represents 30% of the trust’s NAV

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot