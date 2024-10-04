'The million dollar question' for wealth and asset managers as Consumer Duty enters next phase

“The FCA very, very deliberately intended it to be the biggest change, particularly for retail regulation, for about a decade."
So said EY financial services regulation leader Christopher Woolard, formerly interim CEO at the regulator and one of the architects of Consumer Duty; a seismic piece of regulation that has already had a far greater impact on the financial services industry just a year after implementation than many had predicted. The Big Interview: RBC BlueBay CEO on consolidation and asset managers' need for scale to survive Undoubtedly, the fallout for adviser, wealth and asset management firms has been profound, after an exhausting time grappling with the early stages of the new regime. The focus...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes