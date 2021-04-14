Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Investec: Round Hill beats Hipgnosis on transparency
'Buy' recommendation
Hipgnosis urged to use equity raise prospectus to shed more light on financial disclosures
Raising at 1.2% discount to share price
Stifel poses key questions around Hipgnosis' future capital growth prospects
Downgrades stock to 'neutral'
Hipgnosis expands portfolio with acquisition of Lindsey Buckingham and Jimmy Iovine catalogues
Music fund goes its own way with big-name deals
Update: Round Hill raises $282m for Hipgnosis competitor fund
Falls short of $375m target
Hipgnosis appoints Whitney Houston producer L.A. Reid to advisory board and buys music catalogue
Founder of LaFace Records
Round Hill looks to raise $375m for Hipgnosis competitor
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund
Hipgnosis snaps up catalogue of Mötley Crüe songwriter Nikki Sixx
305-song collection acquired
First post-Covid-19 investment trust launches could shake up their fledgling asset classes
Triple Point to IPO energy efficiency trust
Hipgnosis acquires catalogue of Wu-Tang Clan's Robert 'RZA' Diggs
Hip-hop royalties latest addition to burgeoning fund
Hipgnosis buys music royalty catalogue of 'godfather of Chicago hip hop'
Purchase comprises 273 songs