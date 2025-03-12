Blackstone-owned Hipgnosis rebrands to 'Recognition'

US private-equity giant Blackstone has renamed its music investment business Hipgnosis to ‘Recognition’ in a bid to “further enhance the legacy of the songs in its portfolio”.
Today's (12 March) Recognition launch will bring together the songs and recordings owned by the former Hipgnosis Songs fund, which was acquired by Blackstone in July last year, and Hipgnosis Songs Assets, as well as the management experience of Hipgnosis Song Management. As a result, Hipgnosis Song Management, Hipgnosis Songs Fund and Hipgnosis Songs Assets have been combined into a single entity. Duo behind Hipgnosis Songs sale launch activist investment trust Achilles Qasim Abbas, head of tactical opportunities international at Blackstone, said: "2024 marked a pivotal transi...
