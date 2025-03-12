Blackstone-owned Hipgnosis rebrands to 'Recognition'

Portfolio of 45,000 songs and recordings

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

US private-equity giant Blackstone has renamed its music investment business Hipgnosis to ‘Recognition’ in a bid to “further enhance the legacy of the songs in its portfolio”.

Today's (12 March) Recognition launch will bring together the songs and recordings owned by the former Hipgnosis Songs fund, which was acquired by Blackstone in July last year, and Hipgnosis Songs Assets, as well as the management experience of Hipgnosis Song Management. As a result, Hipgnosis Song Management, Hipgnosis Songs Fund and Hipgnosis Songs Assets have been combined into a single entity. Duo behind Hipgnosis Songs sale launch activist investment trust Achilles Qasim Abbas, head of tactical opportunities international at Blackstone, said: "2024 marked a pivotal transi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Artemis appoints Teun Johnston as CEO

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure trust sells solar asset portfolio for $37.1m

More on Companies

Kingswood nears takeover deal with PE backer HSQ Investments
Companies

Kingswood nears takeover deal with PE backer HSQ Investments

HSQ initially invested in Kingswood in 2019

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 12 March 2025 • 2 min read
Legal and General's asset management arm sees AUM drop by 4% while private markets platform grows
Companies

Legal and General's asset management arm sees AUM drop by 4% while private markets platform grows

Profits before tax also fall

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 March 2025 • 2 min read
Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m
Companies

Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m

Wind-down of FUM continues

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 March 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot