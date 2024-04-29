Blackstone ups offer for Hipgnosis Songs Fund to $1.57bn

The move follows a counteroffer by Apollo-backed Concord Music last week, which increased its original bid to $1.25 per share, valuing SONG at around $1.51bn. Concord Music trumps Blackstone's bid for Hipgnosis Songs with raised $1.51bn offer In a stock exchange notice today (29 April), Blackstone explained its latest bid represents a 4% increase to Concord's revised offer and a 48.1% to Hipgnosis' closing price of 71p per share as of 17 April 2024 – the last business day before the beginning of the offer period. The private equity firm said its latest offer provides "an attractive...