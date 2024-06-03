Blackstone ups Hipgnosis bid to $1.58bn

Lyra Bidco, a wholly-owned Blackstone company, has increased its offer for Hipgnosis Songs Fund (SONG) to $1.31 per share, pushing the total consideration to just over $1.58bn.
The revised bid comes following conversations with the SONG board and partly reflects the lower-than-expected adviser fees accompanying the transaction. When converted to GBP, the 105p per share offer (£1.27bn) represents a 49% premium to SONG's 17 April share price, a 55% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the one-month period to 17 April and a 59% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the three-month period to 17 April. Double counting forces Hipgnosis to further slash portfolio value If approved, SONG shareholders will be able to opt to receive their cas...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes