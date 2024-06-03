Blackstone ups Hipgnosis bid to $1.58bn

The revised bid comes following conversations with the SONG board and partly reflects the lower-than-expected adviser fees accompanying the transaction. When converted to GBP, the 105p per share offer (£1.27bn) represents a 49% premium to SONG's 17 April share price, a 55% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the one-month period to 17 April and a 59% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the three-month period to 17 April. Double counting forces Hipgnosis to further slash portfolio value If approved, SONG shareholders will be able to opt to receive their cas...